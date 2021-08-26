Thursday forecast: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings in place

Look for another warm afternoon Thursday with heat advisories and excessive heat watches in place until 9 p.m. Sunday for some inland locations.
Air quality continues to decline, with moderate to unhealthy conditions for many areas, especially those near the South Fire.
A high pressure ridge over the Four Corners region is continuing to bring warm temperatures to Southern California.
A low pressure system is expected to bring afternoon highs down a bit next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell