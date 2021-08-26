Thursday forecast: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings in place

Look for another warm afternoon Thursday with heat advisories and excessive heat watches in place until 9 p.m. Sunday for some inland locations.

Air quality continues to decline, with moderate to unhealthy conditions for many areas, especially those near the South Fire.

A high pressure ridge over the Four Corners region is continuing to bring warm temperatures to Southern California.

A low pressure system is expected to bring afternoon highs down a bit next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell