Thursday forecast: Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings in place

Look for another warm afternoon Thursday with heat advisories and excessive heat watches in place until 9 p.m. Sunday for some inland locations.

Air quality continues to decline, with moderate to unhealthy conditions for many areas, especially those near the South Fire.

A high pressure ridge over the Four Corners region is continuing to bring warm temperatures to Southern California.

A low pressure system is expected to bring afternoon highs down a bit next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

