Thursday forecast: Heat advisories in place; chance of inland thunderstorms

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for a chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains and deserts Thursday.

A high pressure ridge is expected to bring above average temperatures to most parts of Southern California through the weekend.

A head advisory is in place until Thursday night for some inland areas.

Air quality remain unhealthy inland with good to moderate conditions closer to the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate            
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News