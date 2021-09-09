Thursday forecast: Heat advisories in place; chance of inland thunderstorms

Look for a chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains and deserts Thursday.

A high pressure ridge is expected to bring above average temperatures to most parts of Southern California through the weekend.

A head advisory is in place until Thursday night for some inland areas.

Air quality remain unhealthy inland with good to moderate conditions closer to the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell