Thursday forecast: Heat advisories in place; chance of inland thunderstorms

Look for a chance of thunderstorms in our local mountains and deserts Thursday.
A high pressure ridge is expected to bring above average temperatures to most parts of Southern California through the weekend.
A head advisory is in place until Thursday night for some inland areas.
Air quality remain unhealthy inland with good to moderate conditions closer to the coast.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 62 to 69 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell