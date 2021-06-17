Thursday forecast: Heat wave continues

Look for another hot day Thursday as our extended heat wave brings more triple-digit temperatures inland.

Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees above normal downtown with the only place to really beat the heat being along the coast.

Bad air quality is also expected again Thursday for many inland locations. Good to moderate air quality can be found near the coast.

The hot weather is expected to extend into the weekend. Cooler conditions are forecast to arrive next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 69 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

