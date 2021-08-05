Thursday forecast: High temperatures, poor air quality inland

Look for slightly cooler but still hot temperatures Thursday as high pressure begins to move to the east.

Forecasters have left heat advisories and heat warnings in place for some inland locations.

Air quality is still unhealthy in many areas, but good to moderate conditions can be found near the coast.

Cooler temperatures are expected over the next few days as the high pressure continues its eastward push.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 72 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

