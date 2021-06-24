Thursday forecast: Hot and some areas with unhealthy air quality

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s going to be another hot day in Southern California.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 80s to low 90s in many parts of the region.

Those conditions will likely only get hotter through the weekend.

The air quality is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups in areas like Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 67 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News