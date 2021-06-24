Thursday forecast: Hot and some areas with unhealthy air quality

It’s going to be another hot day in Southern California.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 80s to low 90s in many parts of the region.

Those conditions will likely only get hotter through the weekend.

The air quality is unhealthy for people in sensitive groups in areas like Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 67 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell