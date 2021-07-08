Thursday forecast: Hot conditions through the weekend

Hot temperatures gripping Southern California aren’t going away any time soon.

Excessive heat advisories and warnings issued for the region will remain in place through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Poor air quality, especially for inland areas, is also continuing Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to return to average next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 64 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell