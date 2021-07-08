Thursday forecast: Hot conditions through the weekend

Hot temperatures gripping Southern California aren’t going away any time soon.

Excessive heat advisories and warnings issued for the region will remain in place through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Poor air quality, especially for inland areas, is also continuing Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to return to average next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 64 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

