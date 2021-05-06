Thursday forecast: Increased clouds and cooler temps

Look for slightly cooler temperatures as high pressure exits the region Thursday.
Afternoon highs are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler as morning clouds linger in some areas.
Air quality will rebound a bit Thurdsay, with readings mostly in the good to moderate range.
Mostly sunny skies and average temperatures are expected through Mother’s Day weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell