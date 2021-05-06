Thursday forecast: Increased clouds and cooler temps

Weather

Look for slightly cooler temperatures as high pressure exits the region Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler as morning clouds linger in some areas.

Air quality will rebound a bit Thurdsay, with readings mostly in the good to moderate range.

Mostly sunny skies and average temperatures are expected through Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 63 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

