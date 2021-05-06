Thursday forecast: Increased clouds and cooler temps

Look for slightly cooler temperatures as high pressure exits the region Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be about 5 degrees cooler as morning clouds linger in some areas.

Air quality will rebound a bit Thurdsay, with readings mostly in the good to moderate range.

Mostly sunny skies and average temperatures are expected through Mother’s Day weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell