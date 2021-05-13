Thursday forecast: Morning clouds and average temps; Chance of showers Sunday

Look for marine layer clouds to keep conditions gloomy near the coast for most of the day Thursday.

Afternoon skies should be mostly sunny further inland as temperatures warm to about average.

Cooler highs are expected for the weekend with a chance of light rain arriving on Sunday.

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees

Remarks: South swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell