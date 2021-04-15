Thursday forecast: Mostly clear skies with below average temps

Look for slightly warmer conditions Thursday as an area of low pressure begins to move out of the region.
Afternoon highs will really jump on Sunday when as a high pressure system takes control of the Southland.
Afternoon temperatures on Sunday should climb into the 70s and 80s.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell