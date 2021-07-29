Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Look for mostly sunny and warm conditions around the Southland Thursday.
High pressure remains in control over the four corners area, keeping a warm airmass in place over the Southwest.
Air quality remains in unhealthy for many inland locations. Good to moderate conditions can be found closer to the coast.
A chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for mountain and desert areas Friday and Saturday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 74 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell