Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Look for mostly sunny and warm conditions around the Southland Thursday.

High pressure remains in control over the four corners area, keeping a warm airmass in place over the Southwest.

Air quality remains in unhealthy for many inland locations. Good to moderate conditions can be found closer to the coast.

A chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast for mountain and desert areas Friday and Saturday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell