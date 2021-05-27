Thursday forecast: Slight cool down and sunshine later in the day

A slight cool down made its way to Southern California on Thursday with the marine layer resulting in sunshine later in the day.
But temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s for much of the region.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 55 to 64 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell