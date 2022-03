Look for early morning sunshine to give way to cloudy skies later in the day Thursday.

We are calling for a chance of showers late Thursday with rain likely by Friday.

A passing storm system is expected to bring between one-quarter to 1 inch of rain from the coast to the valleys.

Snow levels could fall to the 3,000 foot mark as colder weather moves into the region.

A second system may bring another, lighter round showers on Saturday.

Conditions look mostly clear and warmer by next week.