Thursday forecast: Temperatures climbing into the weekend

Look for temperatures to climb as high pressure builds heading into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will remain comfortable near the coast but could reach triple-digits for many inland locations over the next few days.

Air quality remains in the good to moderate range near the coast. Conditions will be mostly unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

