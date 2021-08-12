Thursday forecast: Temperatures climbing into the weekend

Look for temperatures to climb as high pressure builds heading into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will remain comfortable near the coast but could reach triple-digits for many inland locations over the next few days.

Air quality remains in the good to moderate range near the coast. Conditions will be mostly unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell