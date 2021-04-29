Thursday forecast: Temperatures continue to climb

Look for temperatures to continue to climb Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southland.

Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 80s and 90s for areas away from the coasts. Forecasters are calling for an high temperatures near 88 degrees downtown Thursday.

Air quality will be mostly in the good to moderate range, with some areas seeing unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

Weather conditions will begin to cool down over the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 54 to 60 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell