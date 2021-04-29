Thursday forecast: Temperatures continue to climb

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for temperatures to continue to climb Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southland.

Afternoon highs will be mostly in the 80s and 90s for areas away from the coasts. Forecasters are calling for an high temperatures near 88 degrees downtown Thursday.

Air quality will be mostly in the good to moderate range, with some areas seeing unhealthy air for sensitive groups.

Weather conditions will begin to cool down over the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 60 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News