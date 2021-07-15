Thursday forecast: Temperatures return to average with less humidity

Weather

Look for temperatures in most cities to return to about average along with a decrease in humidity Thursday.

High pressure remains in control of the region, helping to keep skies mostly sunny.

Air quality has improved quite a bit from earlier this week, with most areas reporting good to moderate conditions.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures and humidity levels to climb again next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 66 to 74 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

