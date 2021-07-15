Thursday forecast: Temperatures return to average with less humidity

Look for temperatures in most cities to return to about average along with a decrease in humidity Thursday.

High pressure remains in control of the region, helping to keep skies mostly sunny.

Air quality has improved quite a bit from earlier this week, with most areas reporting good to moderate conditions.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures and humidity levels to climb again next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 66 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell