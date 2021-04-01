Thursday forecast: Warm temps with a chance of thunderstorms inland

Another round of warm temperatures is expected across the Southland Thursday as inland area brace for a chance of thunderstorms.
Afternoon highs are running above average, with some areas expected to reach into the 90s.
Look for temperatures to cool by about 10 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Air quality around the region is a mix between good and moderate, according to the Air Quality Management District.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 54 to 57 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: South swell