Thursday forecast: Warming trend continues

Look for a warming trend to continue to bring above average temperatures to much of the Southland Thursday.

An excessive heat warning remains in place through 9 p.m. Friday for parts of the Inland Empire and High Desert.

Marine layer clouds will help keep afternoon temperatures cool near the coast.

Cooler temperatures all around are expected to return later this weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell