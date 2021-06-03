Thursday forecast: Warming trend continues

Look for a warming trend to continue to bring above average temperatures to much of the Southland Thursday.
An excessive heat warning remains in place through 9 p.m. Friday for parts of the Inland Empire and High Desert.
Marine layer clouds will help keep afternoon temperatures cool near the coast.
Cooler temperatures all around are expected to return later this weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 64 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell