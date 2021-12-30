Thursday forecast: Wet and snowy

Look for another day of rain and snow as Southern California remains under a stalled low pressure system Thursday.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place for cold temperatures and snowy conditions in many parts of the Southland.

The stormy conditions are expected to dissipate somewhat later in the day, but isolated showers are possible all the way into Friday morning.

Look for mostly clear and cool conditions this weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell