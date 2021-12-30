Thursday forecast: Wet and snowy

Look for another day of rain and snow as Southern California remains under a stalled low pressure system Thursday.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place for cold temperatures and snowy conditions in many parts of the Southland.
The stormy conditions are expected to dissipate somewhat later in the day, but isolated showers are possible all the way into Friday morning.
Look for mostly clear and cool conditions this weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell