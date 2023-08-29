Track Hurricane Idalia with the latest satellite and radar imagery, severe weather advisories, the hurricane’s projected path, wind speeds and rainfall amounts with this interactive map.

Please wait a moment for the map to load.

Hit the play button to see an updated time-lapse loop of the sat-rad composite. Select and deselect layers for other interactive storm-tracking features.

On Tuesday, Idalia was churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm, but it was projected to come ashore as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) — a potentially big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

At 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Idalia was about 275 miles (440 kilometers) south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

The storm’s center will most likely hit a lightly populated area of the Gulf Coast known as the Big Bend before crossing the peninsula and drenching southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday, forecasters said.