Track the progress of Hurricane Hilary with the latest satellite and radar imagery, time-lapse loops, wind speeds and rainfall amounts with this interactive radar.

Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm or a weak Category 1 hurricane when it reaches Southern California this weekend. Rainfall amounts could exceed 10 inches in some areas with lower totals expected along the coast.

California doesn’t often see hurricanes since they derive their energy from warm ocean waters, typically around 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The coastal waters off California are much cooler than this and don’t provide the necessary heat energy to fuel the development and intensification of hurricanes. These storms, however, do form in the warmer waters of the Pacific Ocean further south and can maintain intensity as they move northward, which is the case with Hilary.

While California doesn’t typically experience hurricanes or tropical storms, the Golden State can still be affected by the remnants of these systems with heavy rainfall and localized flooding.