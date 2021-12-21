Tuesday forecast: 1st day of winter arrives

Look for mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies for the first day of winter Tuesday.

More clouds roll in to the region on Wednesday before showers arrive Thursday.

The rainy weather is expected to continue into Friday, and possibly Christmas Day on Saturday.

A second weather system will bring another chance of rain early next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell