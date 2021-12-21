Tuesday forecast: 1st day of winter arrives

Look for mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies for the first day of winter Tuesday.
More clouds roll in to the region on Wednesday before showers arrive Thursday.
The rainy weather is expected to continue into Friday, and possibly Christmas Day on Saturday.
A second weather system will bring another chance of rain early next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 60 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell