Tuesday forecast: Above average temperatures and sunshine

Weather

Look for above average temperatures and lots of sunshine Tuesday.

The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, before a slight cooldown heading into the weekend.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate          
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

