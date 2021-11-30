Tuesday forecast: Above average temperatures and sunshine

Look for above average temperatures and lots of sunshine Tuesday.

The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, before a slight cooldown heading into the weekend.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.

Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: West swell