Tuesday forecast: Above average temperatures and sunshine

Look for above average temperatures and lots of sunshine Tuesday.
The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday, before a slight cooldown heading into the weekend.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range.
Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 62 Degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: West swell