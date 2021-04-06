Tuesday forecast: Afternoon winds and sunshine

Southern California is waking up to morning clouds Tuesday that are expected to burn off by the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to remain right around average to a little above average throughout the region.

Those conditions are likely to continue through the rest of the week.

Forecasters are also calling for winds to pick up again in some area later in the day Tuesday.

The air quality will remain in the good to moderate range.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell