Tuesday forecast: Afternoon winds and sunshine

Southern California is waking up to morning clouds Tuesday that are expected to burn off by the afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to remain right around average to a little above average throughout the region.

Those conditions are likely to continue through the rest of the week.

Forecasters are also calling for winds to pick up again in some area later in the day Tuesday.

The air quality will remain in the good to moderate range.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 57 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

