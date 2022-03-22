Look for a big warming trend to start Tuesday afternoon and continue the rest of the week.

Sunny skies with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s are expected around the Southland. Eastvale could see a high of 92 degrees Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday, the high downtown could be up to 89 degrees, which would be nearly 20 degrees above average.

Cooler conditions are forecast to arrive over the weekend, with a chance of rain even being predicted for early next week.