Tuesday forecast: Chance of drizzle; clear skies return Wednesday

Look for a chance of isolated drizzle Tuesday before clearer skies return to the region Wednesday.
High pressure will return to bring warmer temperatures beginning on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.
Temperatures will be above average for just about everyone this weekend with some inland areas near triple digits.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 65 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell