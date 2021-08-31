Tuesday forecast: Chance of rain

Look for a chance of rain throughout the Southland Tuesday as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the east.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to occur over the mountain and desert areas. Flash flood watches remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Comfortable temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before warmer conditions return for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: South swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: South swell