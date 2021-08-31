Tuesday forecast: Chance of rain

Look for a chance of rain throughout the Southland Tuesday as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the east.
Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to occur over the mountain and desert areas. Flash flood watches remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Comfortable temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before warmer conditions return for the weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: South swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: South swell