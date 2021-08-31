Tuesday forecast: Chance of rain

Weather

Look for a chance of rain throughout the Southland Tuesday as monsoonal moisture continues to stream in from the east.

Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to occur over the mountain and desert areas. Flash flood watches remain in place until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Comfortable temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before warmer conditions return for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low             
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: South swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: South swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

