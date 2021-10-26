Tuesday forecast: Cool and clear

Look for sunny skies and cool temperatures around Southern California Tuesday.

Monday’s storm system, which dropped between .5 and 2 inches of rain on the region, has moved off to the east.

Winds are expected to pick up across the Southland on Wednesday.

Much warmer temperatures are slated to arrive by Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 10 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 66 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 5 to 8 feet

Remarks: West swell