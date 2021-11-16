Tuesday forecast: Cool temps expected through Saturday

Look for cool temperatures to continue through Saturday as high pressure has finally moved out of the region Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be slightly below average until things warm up again Sunday or Monday.

The low pressure system bringing the cooler temperatures is not likely to push any rain to the Southland however.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 63 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell