Tuesday forecast: Cool temps expected through Saturday

Weather

Look for cool temperatures to continue through Saturday as high pressure has finally moved out of the region Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be slightly below average until things warm up again Sunday or Monday.

The low pressure system bringing the cooler temperatures is not likely to push any rain to the Southland however.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate          
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 63 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

