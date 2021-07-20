Tuesday forecast: Decreasing humidity, thunderstorms

Look for less humidity and only a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday as high pressure sits over the Four Corners region.
Temperatures will remain at or above average through Friday, with cooler highs expected for the weekend.
Humidity levels are expected to rise again later this week before returning to normal Saturday and Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 66 to 74 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell