Tuesday forecast: Decreasing humidity, thunderstorms

Look for less humidity and only a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday as high pressure sits over the Four Corners region.

Temperatures will remain at or above average through Friday, with cooler highs expected for the weekend.

Humidity levels are expected to rise again later this week before returning to normal Saturday and Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 66 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell