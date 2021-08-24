Tuesday forecast: Excessive heat watch in place

Look for warm afternoon temperatures Tuesday with highs expected to climb even further beginning Wednesday.
An Excessive heat watch is already in place for some inland locations through 9 p.m. Friday.
Triple-digit temperatures are being forecast for some areas as high pressure expands over the region.
Air quality also continues to decline with moderate conditions near the coast. The air is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 62 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell