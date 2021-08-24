Tuesday forecast: Excessive heat watch in place

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for warm afternoon temperatures Tuesday with highs expected to climb even further beginning Wednesday.

An Excessive heat watch is already in place for some inland locations through 9 p.m. Friday.

Triple-digit temperatures are being forecast for some areas as high pressure expands over the region.

Air quality also continues to decline with moderate conditions near the coast. The air is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News