Tuesday forecast: Excessive heat watch in place

Look for warm afternoon temperatures Tuesday with highs expected to climb even further beginning Wednesday.

An Excessive heat watch is already in place for some inland locations through 9 p.m. Friday.

Triple-digit temperatures are being forecast for some areas as high pressure expands over the region.

Air quality also continues to decline with moderate conditions near the coast. The air is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups further inland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell