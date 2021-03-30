Tuesday Forecast: Gusty Santa Ana winds return

Weather

Look for Santa Ana winds to return to the Southland Tuesday afternoon with the gusty winds continuing into Wednesday.

Wind advisories are in place through 3 p.m. Wednesday for Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures slightly above average are expected for Tuesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm even more on Wednesday and Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 52 to 57 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: South swell

