Tuesday Forecast: Gusty Santa Ana winds return

Look for Santa Ana winds to return to the Southland Tuesday afternoon with the gusty winds continuing into Wednesday.

Wind advisories are in place through 3 p.m. Wednesday for Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures slightly above average are expected for Tuesday.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm even more on Wednesday and Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 52 to 57 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell