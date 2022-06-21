Look for another hot afternoon Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms arriving later in the evening.

Monsoonal moisture to our east will move into the region, bringing thunder and lightning with it.

The potential for lightning strikes also has officials concerned about possible brush fires.

We are expecting some poor air quality as well, with mostly moderate conditions but some unhealthy conditions in parts of the Inland Empire.

Looking ahead, there is no end to the heat wave in sight, as temperatures remain well above average into next week.