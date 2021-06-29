Tuesday forecast: Hot, humid and chance of thunderstorms

It’s going to be warm and humid in the Southern California region on Tuesday, and there’s even a possibility of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range from the 80s to 90s and are average for this time of year, forecasters say.

The mountains and the desert areas have a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, but cooler temperatures are on the way for the Fourth of July weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 66 to 68 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

