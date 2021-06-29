Tuesday forecast: Hot, humid and chance of thunderstorms

It’s going to be warm and humid in the Southern California region on Tuesday, and there’s even a possibility of thunderstorms.
Temperatures will range from the 80s to 90s and are average for this time of year, forecasters say.
The mountains and the desert areas have a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, but cooler temperatures are on the way for the Fourth of July weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 66 to 68 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell