Tuesday forecast: Hot temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms inland

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for warmer temperatures and increased humidity as high pressure builds to our east Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is in place for some inland mountain and desert areas until Wednesday evening as monsoonal moisture moves into the region.

Air quality is slightly better but conditions are still considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in some inland locations.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue the rest of the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News