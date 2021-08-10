Tuesday forecast: Hot temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms inland

Look for warmer temperatures and increased humidity as high pressure builds to our east Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is in place for some inland mountain and desert areas until Wednesday evening as monsoonal moisture moves into the region.

Air quality is slightly better but conditions are still considered unhealthy for sensitive groups in some inland locations.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue the rest of the week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell