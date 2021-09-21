Tuesday forecast: Last days of summer brings hot temperatures

Summer doesn’t want to leave Southern California without dropping a couple more days of sweltering heat on everyone.

Temperatures for many inland areas will reach triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory for parts of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys as well as the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.

Fall officially begins at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive later this week, with a chance of thunderstorms Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate             
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

