Tuesday forecast: Last days of summer brings hot temperatures

Summer doesn’t want to leave Southern California without dropping a couple more days of sweltering heat on everyone.
Temperatures for many inland areas will reach triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory for parts of the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys as well as the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service.
Fall officially begins at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive later this week, with a chance of thunderstorms Friday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell