Tuesday forecast: More hot temperatures, poor air quality

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Southern California residents can prepare for another day of warm temperatures and poor air quality Tuesday.

Many cities, especially inland, are reporting unhealthy air quality readings Tuesday. Better conditions can be found near the coast.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for most coastal locations. Some inland areas will reach triple digits Tuesday.

High pressure over the region will continue to gain strength and bring even warmer afternoon highs Friday through Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News