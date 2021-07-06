Tuesday forecast: More hot temperatures, poor air quality

Southern California residents can prepare for another day of warm temperatures and poor air quality Tuesday.

Many cities, especially inland, are reporting unhealthy air quality readings Tuesday. Better conditions can be found near the coast.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s for most coastal locations. Some inland areas will reach triple digits Tuesday.

High pressure over the region will continue to gain strength and bring even warmer afternoon highs Friday through Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell