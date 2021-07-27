Tuesday forecast: Morning clouds; humidity, thunderstorms return later in the week

Look for morning clouds and plenty of afternoon sunshine Tuesday before monsoonal moisture and a chance of thunderstorms returns later in the week.

Forecasters are calling for thunderstorms to return on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Air quality conditions Tuesday remain pretty good along the coast, but unhealthy ratings are still being seen in some inland areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 65 to 74 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell