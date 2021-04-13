Tuesday forecast: Morning drizzle and below average temperatures

Look for below average temperatures and gusty winds around the region Tuesday.
Wind advisories and wind warnings have been issued in some inland locations.
There is also a chance of drizzle along the coast Tuesday morning.
Afternoon highs are expected to warm up and climb back above average for the weekend.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees
- Remarks: West swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell