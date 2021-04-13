Tuesday forecast: Morning drizzle and below average temperatures

Look for below average temperatures and gusty winds around the region Tuesday.

Wind advisories and wind warnings have been issued in some inland locations.

There is also a chance of drizzle along the coast Tuesday morning.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm up and climb back above average for the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell