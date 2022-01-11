Tuesday forecast: Morning wind, afternoon sunshine

Look for gusty winds Tuesday morning as a wind advisory remains in place for many parts of the Southland.

Afternoon temperatures will remain above average as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

Several storms forming in the Pacific are being sent to our north due to the high pressure.

There is a slight chance of rain arriving over the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 3 to 5 feet, building to 5 to 7 feet late in the day. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet.

Water temperature: 55 to 59 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: HIgh

Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 5 to 8 feet. South Facing Beaches – 3 to 5 feet.

Remarks: West swell