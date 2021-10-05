Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear after wild night of thunder, lightning

Look for mostly clear skies Tuesday after a wild night of thunder and lightning across Southern California.
The fall storm also brought cleaner air to the region, with most areas reporting good air quality Tuesday.
A slight cooling trend has begun, with temperatures still above average Tuesday but heading to back to or below average over the next few days.
A low pressure system is expected to head down the coast and bring rain into Southern California by Friday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 69 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell