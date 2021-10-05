Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear after wild night of thunder, lightning

Look for mostly clear skies Tuesday after a wild night of thunder and lightning across Southern California.

The fall storm also brought cleaner air to the region, with most areas reporting good air quality Tuesday.

A slight cooling trend has begun, with temperatures still above average Tuesday but heading to back to or below average over the next few days.

A low pressure system is expected to head down the coast and bring rain into Southern California by Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 69 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell