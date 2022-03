Look for comfortable conditions to continue under mostly clear skies Tuesday.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range around the Southland.

Afternoon highs will warm up even more on Wednesday and Thursday before we see a big turnaround this weekend.

Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and even a chance of showers are in the forecast for Saturday evening.

Rain is likely to continue through the day Sunday before sunny skies return next week.