Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures

Look for temperatures to warm up Tuesday, reaching closer to average under mostly sunny skies.
Coastal areas can expected an earlier marine layer burn off and more sunshine.
Air quality will take a hit Tuesday as some inland locations fall into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Another cool down is expected for the weekend. There is even an outside chance at some rain on Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: South swell