Tuesday forecast: Mostly clear skies and warmer temperatures

Look for temperatures to warm up Tuesday, reaching closer to average under mostly sunny skies.

Coastal areas can expected an earlier marine layer burn off and more sunshine.

Air quality will take a hit Tuesday as some inland locations fall into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Another cool down is expected for the weekend. There is even an outside chance at some rain on Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: South swell