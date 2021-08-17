Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with areas of gusty winds

Weather

Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with gusty winds returning to some inland locations.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of the high desert until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality will be improved around the Southland with the majority of areas in the good to moderate range.

A chance of drizzle and light rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 62 to 73 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

