Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with areas of gusty winds

Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with gusty winds returning to some inland locations.
A wind advisory is in place for parts of the high desert until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Air quality will be improved around the Southland with the majority of areas in the good to moderate range.
A chance of drizzle and light rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 62 to 73 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell