Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with areas of gusty winds

Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with gusty winds returning to some inland locations.

A wind advisory is in place for parts of the high desert until 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality will be improved around the Southland with the majority of areas in the good to moderate range.

A chance of drizzle and light rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 62 to 73 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell