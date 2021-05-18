Tuesday forecast: Sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures

Weather

Look for a shrinking marine layer to lead to sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday.

The roller coaster ride will continue on Thursday when a cold front will bring temperatures back down to well below average through.

A warm start to next week is being forecast with afternoon high downtown expected to be about 5 degrees above normal.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

