Tuesday forecast: Sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures

Look for a shrinking marine layer to lead to sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday.

The roller coaster ride will continue on Thursday when a cold front will bring temperatures back down to well below average through.

A warm start to next week is being forecast with afternoon high downtown expected to be about 5 degrees above normal.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell