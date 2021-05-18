Tuesday forecast: Sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures

Look for a shrinking marine layer to lead to sunny afternoon skies and slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday.
The roller coaster ride will continue on Thursday when a cold front will bring temperatures back down to well below average through.
A warm start to next week is being forecast with afternoon high downtown expected to be about 5 degrees above normal.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Wednesday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell