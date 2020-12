With the anticipated arrival of Santa Ana winds on Thanksgiving Day, Southern California Edison is considering cutting power for tens of thousands of its customers to prevent its electrical system from sparking wildfires.

SCE said Wednesday that it has already notified households that should expect possible service cuts, which could affect about 15,900 customers in Los Angeles County; 42,000 customers in San Bernardino County; 12,300 customers in Ventura County; and 4,400 customers in Riverside County.