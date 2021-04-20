Tuesday forecast: Sunny and cooler; chance of rain Thursday

Look for mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to about average for most of Southern California Tuesday.

Some wind advisories remain in place for the high desert areas until Tuesday evening.

A couple of cold weather systems are expected to enter the region over the next few days.

We will see a chance for light rain on Tuesday, and then again on Monday.

In between, the weather for the upcoming weekend looks to be mostly sunny and comfortable.

Snow levels with Monday’s weather system could drop to 5,500 feet.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 59 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Wednesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell