Tuesday forecast: Sunny skies and warm temperatures

Weather

Look for another warm and sunny afternoon Tuesday with temperatures right around average downtown.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in place for some inland locations.

Air quality remains good to moderate near the coast. Moderate to unhealthy conditions are expected further inland.

A chance of thunderstorms arrives for the inland mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High             
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

