The heat will continue to soar in Southern California Sunday, a day after temperatures hit the triple digits in the inland areas and sent many people flocking to the beach.

On Saturday, temperatures reached 108 F in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, 106 F in the Antelope Valley, and 102 F in Ventura County. Anaheim broke its daily record at 99 F, and Riverside tied its own at 105 F.