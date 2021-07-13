Tuesday forecast: Temps return to average; chance of t-storms inland

Look for temperatures across most of the Southland to return to average Tuesday.

Excessive heat warnings do remain in place for some high desert areas until Tuesday night. There is also a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon in these areas.

Air quality remains mostly moderate to unhealthy for inland areas.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 67 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

