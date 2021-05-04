Tuesday forecast: Warming trend continues

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for temperatures to continue to climb Tuesday as high pressure builds over Southern California. 

Coastal clouds will burn off by afternoon making for sunny skies across the region.

Peak temperatures are expected to arrive Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching into the 90s for many areas.

Temperatures cool down a bit by Mother’s Day, making for comfortable conditions.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News