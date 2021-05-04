Tuesday forecast: Warming trend continues

Look for temperatures to continue to climb Tuesday as high pressure builds over Southern California.

Coastal clouds will burn off by afternoon making for sunny skies across the region.

Peak temperatures are expected to arrive Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching into the 90s for many areas.

Temperatures cool down a bit by Mother’s Day, making for comfortable conditions.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell