Tuesday forecast: Warming trend continues

Look for temperatures to continue to climb Tuesday as high pressure builds over Southern California.
Coastal clouds will burn off by afternoon making for sunny skies across the region.
Peak temperatures are expected to arrive Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching into the 90s for many areas.
Temperatures cool down a bit by Mother’s Day, making for comfortable conditions.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 61 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell